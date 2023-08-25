Teacher grant winner

Christie Houston, grant chair, left, celebrates with Brittany Alvarez, winner at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, along with Principal Courtney Christian, Cassandra Allen, grant committee, and Kathy Denton, Temple Education Foundation executive director.

 Courtesy | Temple Education Foundation

A handful of Temple ISD teachers had more pep in their step on Friday after the Temple Education Foundation surprised them with nearly $47,000 in total grant funding — financing that is expected to impact hundreds of students.

jvalley@tdtnews.com