A handful of Temple ISD teachers had more pep in their step on Friday after the Temple Education Foundation surprised them with nearly $47,000 in total grant funding — financing that is expected to impact hundreds of students.
Eleven Temple ISD campuses were represented: Temple High School, Bonham Middle School, Travis Science Academy, Lamar Middle School, Western Hills Elementary, Raye-Allen Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Thornton Elementary, Hector P. Garcia Elementary and the Meridith Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
“One of TEF’s main goals is to maximize TISD student and classroom success and the TEF grant program is a tangible way to make that happen,” Kathy Denton, TEF’s executive director, told the Telegram. “The teachers have the ideas, the creativity and the service hearts to make their classrooms a place of innovative learning. The response from the grant winners is priceless! They are excited and thankful. They look forward to what will come from implementing their grant with their students. It is a small yet meaningful way to add happiness!
Madelyn Wilhelm, a second grade teacher at Kennedy Powell Elementary, won funding for her application titled “STEMtastic Mornings” — a project she emphasized will activate students’ thinking before the first bell rings.
“This grant will impact 400 elementary students in the subject of science,” she said. “STEMtastic Mornings will allow students time before school starts to engage in STEM activities. The second-grade classes will use these activities in the mornings for students to design, build and test their designs during the 15 minutes before school starts.”
She was among 31 teachers to be awarded an innovative teaching grant.
Brianna Hubnik, meanwhile, earned funding that will help students develop a green thumb.
“This grant is geared for high schoolers and should impact approximately 250 students,” she said. “This grant will allow students to grow their own food through learning hydroponics and other innovative techniques in greenhouse practices and horticulture (aquaponics, aeroponics, etc.). Within this grant there are also funds allocated for a canning system for students to learn to preserve produce that is harvested.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is looking forward to seeing these TEF innovative teaching grants put to use.
“The Temple Education Foundation has provided limitless possibilities for our children and teachers over the years,” he told the Telegram. “The innovative teacher grant process is another way they support TISD and help teachers turn their creative thoughts into realities. We are so proud of this partnership.”
TEF innovative teaching grants, like those awarded to Wilhelm and Hubnik, are funded largely by the nonprofit’s annual Distinguished Alumni Event — an evening that has helped raise more than $800,000 over the previous five years for the Temple ISD community.
Tickets for this year’s event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, which will honor Dr. Andrejs E. Avots-Avotins and Susan Pitts Luck, are on sale online at templeeducationfoundation.org.
“The Temple Education Foundation is proud of Dr. Avots-Avotins and Susan for their gifts and service they freely give to Central Texas,” Denton said late last month. “We hope members of the community will join us to honor these unique Temple High alums.”