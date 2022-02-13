Bell County’s two lakes are full — thanks to melted ice from this month’s winter storm.
Lake Belton is 92% full while Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 93% full, according to the Brazos River Authority.
Melted ice helped alleviate drought conditions in Bell County and other parts of Central Texas, the agency said.
The “wintery weather brought some drought relief to the Brazos River basin, with conditions dropping from 91% to 88% of the basin,” Brazos River Authority said in a Twitter post Thursday. “However, areas of extreme drought remain in the upper basin. The BRA water supply system is 94% full.”
Eight Central Texas lakes that the Brazos River Authority monitors are mostly full, the agency said.
Most of Bell County has either no drought conditions or is abnormally dry, according to the Texas Water Development Board.
Severe drought conditions in western Bell County lessened as that area is now classified as under moderate drought conditions, the water development board said.
Wildfire conditions remain moderate for most of Central Texas, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, which has been conducting prescribed burns in some areas, most recently in forested East Texas locations.
“Stay weather aware and never leave any fire unattended!” the forest service said in a Twitter post Friday.
Data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows Bell County lakes at near capacity.
Lake Belton is currently at 591.17 feet above sea level, slightly less than its capacity of 594 feet, Corps data showed Sunday. About 8 cubic square feet of water was being released into the Leon River over the weekend.
At Stillhouse lake, the water level was at 619.21 feet Sunday, slightly below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. One cubic feet of water was being released into the Lampasas River, the Corps said.
The full lakes come as the federal agency prepares for a new recreation season that starts March 1 when seasonal lake parks open.
Bell County could see rain later this week although sunny skies are forecast for today and Tuesday. Highs will be about 68 degrees today with a low of 41, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday’s high will be about 72 degrees.
On Wednesday, rain is forecast after noon as the high reaches 74 degrees. Rain will increase Wednesday night with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low is forecast at 45 degrees, forecasters said.
Thursday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 56 and a low of 29, according the National Weather Service.