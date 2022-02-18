A Cameron man was sentenced to four 40-year prison terms after he pleaded guilty to felony charges related to sexual abuse of a child, officials said.
Matthew Borgas, 35, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John W. Youngblood in the 20th District Court, according to a news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s office.
The sentences will run concurrently, officials said. Borgas will not be eligible for parole.
Borgas received sentences for two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price said.
Price prosecuted the four cases.
Borgas will serve his sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, the release said.