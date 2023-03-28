The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host its long running Easter Pageant on April 5 with three free performances.
The 84th annual event will start at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in front of Luther Memorial on the UMHB campus in Belton.
According to Ashley Smith, UMHB’s director of marketing and public relations, the pageant will be live online on the UMHB Facebook page and at umhb.edu/live.
“The Easter Pageant chronicles moments for the Gospel story, including Christ’s triumphal entrance into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, Christ’s trial by Pontius Pilate, crucifixion, death and resurrection,” Smith said.
“This event has become a tradition for many Central Texas families and is expected to attract thousands of visitors,” she said.
Seating for the student-led production is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The pageant features a cast of hundreds of students, plus children and grandchildren of former students, faculty and staff. Every year, UMHB President Randy O’Rear selects a student to direct the pageant and two students to play the key roles of Jesus and Mary. The selection is based on their strong Christian faith and character.
“Katy Melton, a junior Spanish and social work major from Katy, has served as this year’s pageant director,” Smith said. “Lexy Bardin and Ange Rugira have served as Melton’s assistant directors.”
Bardin is a senior health science major from Caldwell and Rugira is a senior general studies major from Fort Worth.
Nicholas McDaniel, a senior management major from Bryan, will portray Jesus, and Ruth Lawson, a senior transformational development major from Belton, will be Mary.
Pageant organizers said the 5:30 p.m. show is tremendously popular, so visitors are encouraged to consider earlier performances if possible. Bring sunscreen — umbrellas are not allowed.
The tradition of the annual Easter Pageant at UMHB began in 1940 when it was held during the afternoon on Easter Sunday. At that time, Mary Hardin-Baylor was an all-female campus, so all of the roles were played entirely by women. Over time, the production expanded to include male students and additional performances.