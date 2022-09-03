Light, misty rain fell early Saturday morning on Lake Belton neighborhoods — making some lawns greener after days of scattered showers helped improve drought conditions in Bell County.
Just .01 inches of rain was recorded Saturday at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.
Significant rain across Central Texas in mid to late August, however, helped provide relief as drought conditions in Bell County continued to improve this month.
A Thursday update by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed the retraction of a large swatch of exceptional drought, the highest level, in western Bell County, including Fort Hood and Killeen. Parts of northern, eastern and southern Bell County are now under extreme drought conditions, the second-highest level.
A sliver of far East Bell County has improved from extreme drought to severe drought, the third-highest level.
“Though plentiful rain has lessened the drought somewhat; there are still abnormally dry areas of North and Central Texas counties,” the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service said in a Twitter post Friday.
The drought outlook this month is optimistic, the agency said.
“The monthly outlook for September shows that the drought will either improve or be completely removed,” the National Weather Service said.
Long, hot summer
The drought turnaround came after 1.45 inches of rain was recorded on Aug. 30, the most precipitation recorded in Temple since late May.
It was a long, hot summer with just .60 inches of rain recorded in June and no recordable amounts occurred in July as temperatures stayed in the triple digits for most of June, July and August. However, the August 2022 rain amounts in Temple totaled 2.54 inches of rain, including Aug. 30 and six other days with recordable amounts, according to data from weatherspark.com.
Water levels at both Bell County reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — continue to drop even after rains were recorded as parched soil soaked up most of the rain.
Joshua Brown, Belton Lake manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, told the Telegram in late August that more rain was needed to turn things around.
“We’ll definitely need some more rain to make any impact on lake levels,” he said.
Local lakes
Lake Belton was 77.1% full on Saturday, down 8.83 feet from its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
After recent rains, Lake Belton rose slightly and was 77.3% full two days ago, but has dropped slightly since then.
Stillhouse conditions are slightly better. The lake was 78.2% full Saturday, down 8.52 feet from its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. A week ago, Stillhouse was 77.6% full, water data shows.
Several Lake Belton facilities, including some boat ramps, remain closed because of the low water levels. Fully or partially closed parks include Arrowhead Point, Cedar Ridge, McGregor, Owl Creek, Rogers, Westcliff and Temple Lake.
Water hazards on both lakes are more visible. “We advise boaters to take caution on the water,” Brown said.
At Lake Belton’s north end, the water has receded to show fields of tree stumps that were previously submerged.
Brown said the Leon River watershed, which feeds the Belton lake, remains stressed from extreme drought conditions to the west. Currently, no water is being released from Lake Proctor, about 100 miles northwest of Temple, in Comanche County.
Lake Proctor was 51.2% full on Saturday, down from 56.5% recorded last month.
Forecast
The National Weather said there is a 30% chance of rain in Temple after 1 p.m. Monday, which is Labor Day. The high is expected to be near 93 with a low around 70.
More precipitation is expected this week.
On Tuesday, there is a 20% chance of rain. Rain chances are forecast between 20% and 30% Wednesday through Saturday. High temperatures for the week are expected to remain around 90 degrees with lows about 70.