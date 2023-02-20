Temple native Little Joe Hernandez plans to make a big impact on public education.
The Grammy Award-winning Tejano music legend — who received his diploma last year from Temple High School last year at a distinguished alumni event — will perform in a benefit concert for the Temple Education Foundation on Friday, March 10.
The concert — inspired by Hernandez’s conversations with Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott — will be held in the Fine Arts Center at Temple High, 415 N. 31st St.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 each and available at https://centraltexastickets.com/. Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the educational foundation to support student scholarships and innovative teacher grants.
Hernandez, leader of Little Joe y La Familia, said he wanted to aid his hometown community.
“I’ve done so much community work for other organizations, but the truth is, one of the most important things for our youth is to support them in their goals of reaching their dreams of furthering their education after high school,” Hernandez said in a news release. “What goes hand in hand with this goal? Teachers! Teachers need our help and support, and so, I desire to do my part for my hometown heroes, our teachers.”
Hernandez, who never even made it to the eighth grade, was named an honorary graduate of the THS Class of 1960 during an alumni fundraiser last year that honored him and Dr. Harry Macey Jr.
“One of the first things Little Joe said was, ‘Well, I’m not sure this is OK because I never had the chance to graduate from Temple High,” Ott said last year. “Little Joe had to leave his own education as soon as he was old enough. Like so many of his generation, he did that in order to take care of his family.”
Ike Hernandez — one of Little Joe’s sons and a Temple High assistant principal — presented his father with a framed copy of the honorary diploma. It marked the first of its kind from Temple ISD.
“I found opportunities and possibilities that I would never have found in Temple,” the five-time Grammy Award winner said at the time. “So every year I packed up and moved only to find out that I’m a country boy. I needed my space and the laid back pace and friendliness of the community. So I moved my family to Temple.”
“No matter how far away I travel, I always get this great feeling of joy when I come home to Temple and I want to share these awards with my siblings because without their support, I would not be here today,” Hernandez, who has four children and seven grandchildren who live in Temple, said.
Kathy Denton, executive director of the Temple Education Foundation, said the concert proceeds will help “expand financial resources that enrich teaching and inspire learning to maximize opportunities for all students in the Temple Independent School District.”
“We are humbled and touched by the generosity of Little Joe to give of his time, talent and energy to TEF and our community,” she said. “The care and concern for his hometown is admirable and we are blessed by his thoughtfulness.”
“Our vision is to bring the community together to maximize TISD student and classroom success and we are committed to supporting Temple ISD teachers and students to enrich, inspire, and encourage learning,” Denton said.