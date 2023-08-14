The Dean’s Series Faculty Showcase kicks off a busy fall concert season Tuesday night at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“We’re really excited about this semester’s shows,” said Dr. Robert Pendergraft, fine arts experience coordinator at the Belton-based university. “We have some stellar performers coming this way.”
The showcase opens the season Tuesday at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. on the UMHB campus in Belton.
“This is a good opportunity for our students to be exposed to our very talented faculty here at the university,” Pendergraft said. “…It’s going to be a good show, and it’s a great way to kick off the fall season.”
The UMHB Ensemble Showcase will be Tuesday, Aug. 29.
“Our Ensemble Showcase will feature multiple ensembles performing a single piece,” Pendergraft said. “Our Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble, One Voice and several chamber ensembles will be participating. This will be a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and will focus on the works of Hispanic composers.”
Perhaps the highlight of the concert season is a Sept. 12 performance by New York-based Imani Winds.
“This is a twice Grammy-nominated mixed winds ensemble that is unbelievable,” Pendergraft said.
The group is known for its dynamic and adventurous concert programs that capture the imaginations of audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
Imani Winds will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center.
“We had some requests to start our programs earlier,” Pendergraft said. “This year we’ve bumped all of our shows from 7:30 p.m. to 7.”
UMHB FALL ARTS
Here’s a glance at fall semester concerts at UMHB:
• Dean’s Series Faculty Showcase — Concert featuring UMHB music faculty and more than 15 award-winning artists will present collaborative works that celebrate storytelling and musical artistry. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• UMHB Ensemble Showcase — A celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, 7 p.m. Aug. 29.
• Imani Winds — Grammy-nominated mixed winds ensemble, 7 p.m. Sept. 12.
• Laura Glleissner — Visiting artist lecture series, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 14.
• Dean’s Series: Samantha Balboa, Ruben Balboa and Michelle Schumann — Husband and wife duo Samantha and Ruben Balboa, along with pianist Michelle Schumann, present works for the soprano, viola and piano. 7 p.m. Sept. 26.
• Wind ensemble concert — UMHB Wind Ensemble concert, 7 p.m. Sept. 29.
• Heather Sorenson — This Christian singer and songwriter returns with a solo program, 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
• Requiem by Heather Sorenson, Carnegie Hall preview concert — The UMHB Concert Choir, with Heather Sorenson at the helm, presents Sorenson’s newly commissioned work in honor of those lost during COVID. The choir will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra featuring soprano and tenor soloists, 7 p.m. Oct. 13.
• OMT: Kaleidoscope performance — 11 a.m. Oct. 16.
• One Voice Concert — Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Mayborn Performing Arts Center.
• A Very Mary Hardin-Baylor Christmas — Last year’s show was so popular UMHB decided to make it a two-night event. This will be a short opera featuring the UMHB Wind Ensemble and Amahl & The Night Visitors. 7 p.m. Nov. 9-10.
• Community Christmas Carol Sing — Community sing-along with traditional holiday songs, 4 p.m. Dec. 3
For more information, visit umhb.edu.