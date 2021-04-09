With some Bell County families still impacted by Winter Storm Uri, United Way of Central Texas has remained active in its recovery efforts.
The nonprofit organization, at 4 N. Third St. in Temple, has been crowdsourcing donations for its Winter Weather Recovery Fund over the last several weeks — assistance that residents can now apply for.
“It is hard to imagine another unprecedented event impacting our community,” Stephanie O’Banion, United Way of Central Texas’ CEO, said in a statement. “This winter weather crisis has hit our neighbors, nonprofits and partners hard, and we will continue working side by side during these recovery efforts to ensure the needs are met.”
The applications, which are accessible online at bit.ly/31ZUaF8, allow area residents to submit requests for utility assistance, insurance assistance and home repair assistance.
Completed applications — which must include the respective invoices for the assistance they are requesting and a copy of their identification card — can be emailed to WinterWeatherFund@UWCT.org, according to the fund application.
Although United Way of Central Texas is grateful for the support it has seen from the community, the nonprofit organization is seeking further assistance.
“The Winter Weather Recovery Fund is designed to assist individuals, families and nonprofits addressing the many and various needs across the community related to recovery efforts,” Veshell Greene, United Way of Central Texas’ vice president, said in a news release. “Your support will provide assistance to the individuals and nonprofits with emergency assistance and long-term recovery needs related to the weather crisis in Central Texas. 100 percent of all gifts will go directly to help local families and nonprofits.”
Interested donors can submit future contributions to the Winter Weather Recovery Fund by texting WINTERUWCT to 41444, or by accessing an online donation portal at bit.ly/2Q6PISu, according to United Way of Central Texas.