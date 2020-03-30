A Temple teen was arrested Sunday on a warrant for aggravated assault.
The warrant for Orin Anthony Biddle, 18, was for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday. It was served on Biddle in the 2300 block of West Avenue R.
The incident associated with the charge and the warrant occurred in November 2019 when Biddle and a juvenile reportedly assaulted a male juvenile with a baseball bat, causing the victim to be injured, Weems said Monday.
Biddle’s bond was set at $100,000.