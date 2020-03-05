Shaterika Griffin wants to help Temple ISD students discover and develop a passion for reading.
The 16-year-old Temple High School junior —a youth leader with the Un-Included Club and Give More Hugs — has been collecting pennies for literacy from several schools across the district since early January. The collected funds will be used to help buy new books for Thornton Elementary.
“I think it was great to see how much students and teachers actually cared about literacy,” Shaterika said. “It seems like no one is reading books anymore. A lot of times students are just reading to get an assignment done or reading because it’s a grade. But to see that they actually want to encourage younger students to read and enjoy it is very nice.”
Shaterika approached Temple High Principal Jason Mayo to gauge the interest of the middle schools within the district.
“They had a meeting to talk about what they were going to implement in their school plans, and so he introduced the project,” Shaterika said. “All of the schools said yes.”
Teachers at Travis, Lamar and Bonham middle schools now had the opportunity to join Temple High in raising pennies for literacy.
“I went to every classroom at Temple High and taught the teachers a little bit about Pennies for Literacy and then gave them a box for donations,” Shaterika said.
Shaterika emphasized how these boxes were not always just placed at the front of each classroom, citing how one class designed a poster to encourage their fellow classmates to donate.
“This is going on all throughout Texas and part of Un-Included Club’s mission is to be unincluded from illiteracy … So this falls right in line with our work,” Doree Collins, executive director for the Un-Included Club, said.
Both Shaterika and Collins expressed their gratitude toward Give More Hugs founder Chris McGilvery for developing a system that has been easy to implement across the state.
Collins noted how Un-Included Club’s “Kids Read” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at Scott Elementary, 2301 W. Avenue P.
“The whole community is invited. Every child will leave with a brand new book,” Collins said.