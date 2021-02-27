The United Way of Central Texas launched a Winter Weather Recovery Fund to aid Texans coping with the efforts of Winter Storm Uri.
“There is still great need amongst our neighbors who remain in crisis and the nonprofits working to support them,” the agency said in a news release.
The fund is designed to assist individuals, families and nonprofits addressing many and various needs across the community.
“Your support will provide assistance to the individuals and nonprofits with emergency assistance and long-term recovery needs related to the weather crisis in Central Texas,” the organization said.
United Way said 100 percent of all donations go directly to help local families and nonprofits.
The organization also is collaborating with community leaders to create a list of nonprofits in need as they recover from the storm and provide resources to residents.
To donate, text WINTERUWCT to 41444.
For more information, visit www.uwct.org.