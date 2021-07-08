Temple ISD announced on Thursday that it was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting — a recognition that the district received for a second consecutive year from the Government Finance Officers Association.
“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” Michele Levine, Government Finance Officers Association’s director of technical services, said.
Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said an impartial panel — representing the 21,000-member association that spans the United States and Canada — reviewed the district’s comprehensive annual report after its fiscal year that concluded on June 30.
“Entries are examined for a ‘spirit of full disclosure’ and are held to the high standards of the association as outlined in a 45-page rubric,” he said in a news release.
Hernandez added how Kallen Vaden, Temple ISD’s chief financial officer, and Regina Rochelle, Temple ISD’s director of finance — who were vital to the district earning this recognition — will be acknowledged for their efforts during a school board meeting on July 12.
Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, highlighted how the recognition proves the district’s dedication to its students, faculty and community.
“This award is yet another example of how Temple ISD demonstrates fiscal responsibility at the highest level,” Boyd said. “We strive to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and will continue to prioritize students and staff in all financial decisions.”