Esports championship

Lake Belton High School students Dylan Klunk, left, Caden Rice and Aiden Scammell celebrate their esports championship.

 Courtesy | Belton ISD

Lake Belton High School’s Broncos are state champions after its APEX Legend Red team recently topped 82 other squads in the Vanta’s Texas Esports League — a competition that began last fall.

