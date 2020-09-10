Nate Dunning was just a year old when the terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
However, the 20-year-old said he has often revisited the events from that Tuesday morning, as he has close family ties to New York.
“My dad is from New York, so it’s something I have heard about directly from my parents every year,” Dunning said. “This is the first generation of college students that don’t really remember the Sept. 11 events.”
Dunning, a chairman with the Young Conservatives of Texas at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, said members of his organization planted 2,977 flags late Thursday evening — one for every life lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
The 9/11 memorial flag display, which was positioned near the Luther Memorial and Bell Tower at 900 College St. in Belton, is an initiative the Young Conservatives of Texas began in the years after the attacks.
“Since 2001 a bunch of state-level representatives made a promise that they would never forget the people that lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks,” Dunning, who started UMHB’s chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas, said.
Allison Robison, the Young Conservatives of Texas at UMHB’s event coordinator, was not yet born when the events unfolded on 9/11.
Like Dunning, Robison relies heavily on stories of those who vividly remember that day.
“It was a terrible event and a lot of us in our generation were not born when 9/11 happened. But I’ve grown up hearing stories about it,” Robison said. “We really want people in our generation to understand what happened on 9/11.”
But Robison explained how the UMHB group wants to do more than just honor those who lost their lives that day.
“Honoring people is one thing … but we want to respect people who also went to war after 9/11,” Robison, a biology major, said. “We want to show people that the youth of UMHB and the youth of Bell County have not forgotten.