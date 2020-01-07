Free events are planned in Central Texas this month to help stop sex trafficking.
A Rose Program, a nonprofit organization, will kick off awareness events with a documentary screening at the Beltonian Theater on Thursday evening. A Rose stands for Awareness, Restoration, Outreach, Sanctuary and End Demand.
“Without a doubt, the efforts by local groups have been instrumental in fighting against sex trafficking in our Central Texas area,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Monday. “Additionally, the focused efforts by law enforcement agencies in our community continue to help deter and stem this type of horrible crime.”
Events include:
• The Long Night, a documentary set in Seattle, will be shown Thursday evening at the Beltonian Theater, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Doors open at 6 p.m. The documentary takes a look at the lives of seven people that are interwoven and changed by child sex trafficking.
The story of Natalie Fisher will also be presented at the Beltonian event Thursday. At the age of 15, Janiece Charlez’s daughter, a former Temple High School student, was trapped into human sex trafficking. Natalie turned 21 in 2016 — just a week before she was found murdered in Houston — a victim of human sex trafficking.
Since then, Charlez has learned a lot about what took her daughter away and is using it to help others become better educated about sex trafficking in Central Texas.
• A Human Trafficking 101 seminar is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at First United Methodist Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave in Temple.
The seminar will provide information for those who want to join the fight against human sex trafficking.
An awareness presentation for students ages 12 and up is available, but the student must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Childcare is available with advance reservations.
• A Rose Rock,a sip and shop brew event, will be held from 5-9 p.m. Jan. 25 at Bold Republic Brewing, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton. The event will include acoustic music featuring Lilly Millford from Lilly and The Implements. The event is to raise awareness and impact about sex trafficking.