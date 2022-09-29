DeMarr Lowe Thomas

Killeen resident DeMarr Lowe Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony, after a 28-year-old woman reported the assault to the Belton Police Department on Aug. 8.

A Bell County grand jury indicted a Belton massage business owner Wednesday on a felony sexual assault charge after allegedly assaulting a customer who was a regular at his establishment.

