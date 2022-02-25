South Belton Middle School was featured in three 30-second public service announcements created by the Texas Department of Agriculture — clips that highlight the Farm Fresh Initiative being practiced at Central Texas campuses.
“The TDA heard about Belton ISD’s partnership with TrueHarvest Farms, our commitment to offering students as many locally-sourced food options as possible, and loved what we’re doing here,” Donna Shelton, Belton ISD’s assistant director of food service, said in a news release. “When they asked if they could bring a film crew out to shoot these PSAs, we thought it’d be a fun, real-world opportunity for our students.”
Jaiden Alvarez, Athena Barney, Jaellyn Carlo, Ashlyn Cook, Joleen Emerick, Sabre Isdale, Laila Martin, Ciara Patridge, Mahki Powell, Alyssum Stokes, Adriana Tobar and Nuria Villanueva were among the students who made an appearance, while Penny Bolen, Beauford Jackson, Colton Cota, Traci Fox and Crystal Price were among the educators featured, according to Belton ISD.
“The students and staff were filmed last spring on campus,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. “The finished PSAs are being shown on streaming services, at TDA events and conferences, and are posted online at www.youtube.com/TDACommunications.”
Ciara Patridge, a 12-year-old theater student at South Belton Middle School, enjoyed being in front of the camera.
“My hands were sweating, and I was so nervous but afterward I realized it was pretty easy,” she said. “They told us not to look at the camera and act like it was a normal day.”
Although 13-year-old Mahki Powell was nervous about being filmed at the time, he loved the finished product.
“My mom is going to go crazy,” Powell said. “She’ll be telling everyone ‘My son’s going to be in a commercial and probably be trying to make me dress nice all week.’”