The Texas House of Representatives on Friday passed House Bill 3774 that creates new judicial districts in the state — including a new court for Bell County.
The bill, authored by state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, creates the 478th Judicial District Court, adding a fifth judicial district to Bell County, according to a news release.
The 478th Judicial District will be composed of Bell County and will begin on the first Mondays in January, April, July, and October. Currently, Bell County is served by the 27th, 146th, 169th, 264th and 426th Judicial Districts. HB 3774 will add a concurrent jurisdiction with the creation of the 478th district.
“Despite a growing population and increasing caseloads, we have not had a new district court since 2007. This new district court will allow us to better serve the citizens of Bell County. Thanks so much to Rep. (Hugh) Shine, Rep. (Brad) Buckley, and Senator (Dawn) Buckingham for guiding this legislation through the House and Senate,” Judge Gordon G. Adams said in a statement.
In Texas, district courts have original jurisdiction in various types of cases in both criminal and civil cases.
“I am excited to see Bell County get served by an additional district court”, said Shine, R-Temple. “With an additional court, Bell County residents can see faster turnaround in legal proceedings”.
HB 3774 — once approved by the Texas Senate and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott — would take effect on Sept. 1.