BELTON — Drivers traveling Old Waco Road will soon need to watch their speed as the street transitions from city to county land.
After holding a public hearing on the issue Monday, the Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously decided to establish a 45 mile per hour speed zone on its portion of the road.
The new speed limit will affect the entirety of the county’s portion of the road, which currently has no posted speed limit.
Old Waco Road starts in county land on its southern end at an intersection with South Pea Ridge Road and goes to the north until it hits West Adams Avenue in Temple.
Commissioners said the change was requested by a local resident, with nobody attending the hearing to speak in favor or against the measure.
Brian Neaves, the county engineer, said his department conducted a traffic study on the road and found the speeds ranged from 49 to 51. He said that there were high amounts of traffic on the road during the study.
Neaves said it will take his department between one and two weeks before they can put out the signs.
“They are pretty common and we have those in stock most of the time,” Neaves said. “If they are not stocked it could take us three weeks to get them.”