A family physician and a computer engineer will face off in the Tuesday Democratic runoff for the 31st Congressional District.
Dr. Christine Eady Mann and Donna Imam are seeking the Democratic Party nomination to face nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, in November.
Mann, 55, previously ran for the seat in 2018 and finisherd second behind Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, a Democrat who later lost to Carter by 3 percentage points.
Mann said the nation’s response to the coronavirus crisis would be aided by her medical knowledge in Congress.
“It’s an obvious thing to most people that we would be in a different place if we had physicians sitting at the table running things in our national government. It’s always been, for me, a positive to be a doctor because health care is such a mess in the country,” Mann previously told the Telegram. “The way we’re going to get that fixed is to have people who have a deep understanding of how our health care system works. The pandemic has really shown a light on how badly the system is messed up.”
Imam is a first-time candidate. It was clear Imam was a political newcomer when the Telegram asked the Democrat for her age 15 times during a recent interview. She refused to disclose it, saying age could be used to discriminate against her and that voters should focus on her work experience.
“Voters need to know the value that I bring and I think the most important thing is I have an 18-year career in technology, so you can do your own math and figure out where I am,” Imam said before disclosing her age, 44, in a follow-up call.
Mann, a doctor on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, confirmed to the Texas Tribune last week a media report that she took out a $28,600 Paycheck Protection Program loan for her campaign. Her campaign paid back the early May loan from First Texas Bank last month.
“Fundraising was challenging,” she told the Tribune. “So we applied for and were granted the loan, just like every other small business that needed to feed their employees.”
Mann said she recently campaigned in Killeen during a Juneteenth celebration.
“I met so many constituents there who are just tired of having elected officials who won’t talk to them and won’t meet with them in person, who block them from access, who won’t allow them to ask them directly,” she said. “We don’t need a representative like that. We need someone who shows, through their campaign, that they’re going to be accessible to everybody.”
Regarding health care, Mann supports a public option while Imam backs Medicare for All — a proposal often criticized by Republicans for eliminating all private health insurance.
“I have been, for over a decade, in favor of a universal health care system with a preference for a single-payer model for payment,” the Cedar Park physician said. “My bottom line, though, is every American should be covered from birth to death without exceptions for pre-existing conditions, job loss, moving, starting your own business. I’m going to fight like heck to make sure that happens in whatever way that I can.”
Imam touted her computer engineer skills as a way to truly solve the nation’s health care system.
“We’re not going to solve health care unless we scale the health care infrastructure. Engineers are the ones who are apt in solving scaling problems,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how you want to solve the problem. If you’re not able to reduce the cost of health care, you’re not going to solve the problem for people. If you don’t scale the health care infrastructure, you’re not going to increase the quality.”
Imam said officials’ orders to shut down the economy — which allowed people to visit grocery stores to buy food — did not go far enough. Imam said she also would have pushed for a freeze on all mortgages and rent payments for all Americans and small business owners during that extended shutdown.
In the wake of George Floyd’s death, Americans across the nation have protested racism and police brutality. Federal and state lawmakers now are attempting to reform the U.S. criminal justice system.
Mann and Imam said racism is a systemic problem that includes all issues from the local level to the federal level.
“We need a system where mental health emergencies are directed to mental health professionals rather than police. We need to demilitarize the police. We need to make sure that officers who commit these offenses are not just rehired in a different police force,” Mann said, adding her campaign has been listening to criminal justice experts and activists with the Innocence Project and the Equal Justice Initiative. “The list of reforms is long.”
Imam wants to see police officers carry their own liability insurance. That, she said, would allow cities to run a background check on the person to understand their conduct as a law enforcement officer, their misconduct and any complaints.
“This format or this proposal has been successfully executed in the medical world, where doctors are required to carry liability insurance. We have a very proven precedent for this type of solution,” Imam said. “This would prevent the liability from going back onto taxpayers as well, so it’s a win-win solution.”
Mann and Imam are both confident they are the candidate who can flip District 31 blue. Both pointed to their party’s increased turnout in the March 3 election as proof.
In the District 31 primaries, results show 69,259 Democrats and 64,306 Republicans voting in their respective congressional primaries.
“District-wide Democrats outvoted Republicans in the primary,” Mann said. “If I’m John Carter, I’m nervous right now. We’re going to keep doing what we do and keep communicating with people as robustly as we can through this pandemic and into the general election after the runoff.”
Imam said she was able to reach to new voters during the primary.
“We’re going to be able beat John Carter because we know how to have direct voter contact and have conversations and have the infrastructure in place,” she said. “We’re going to be able to unite independents, moderates and Democrats of every shade and get out the vote.”