Although houses and lawns were alive with bunting and flags Saturday morning, few participated in the drive-by version of the annual Temple Historic District Fourth of July parade.
Roughly stretching from West Oakland Avenue on the north to West French Avenue on the south, and from North 13th Street on the west to North Third Street on the east, the city’s oldest residential district has stately houses and plenty of shade trees. On Saturday morning it also had a nice breeze. A small, socially distanced group on North Ninth Street shared pleasantries and watched what parade there was.
“This is kind of just happening,” said Alyce Bartley, president of the Historical Preservation League of Temple. “This is spontaneous — a lot of folks can’t let this pass without doing something.”
On the day of the parade they usually have a big block party, she said. Unable to do that this year because of COVID-19, everyone was cooking small and keeping their distance, she said.
Her next-door neighbor, Kelly Akers, said the block party usually runs from about 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“People bring food and it’s a lot of fun, because the parade only lasts about 15 minutes,” she said. “I’m grilling hotdogs and hamburgers. People will be coming around. It’s absolute social distancing. No one comes in my house.”
The first car in the “drive-by and honk” parade, driven by Andrea Stephens, stopped for a while as people greeted one another and said hello. Her husband, Dan, and their granddaughter, Alaina, 8, rode up front beside her. Alaina said the wind kept blowing her flag in her face.
“We thought there would be a lot more,” Andrea said of the parade. “My mama and daddy lived right there on the corner.”
She and Dan brought her parents to the parade for years, she said, until they passed away.
“We started bringing the little kids, with their scooters and bicycles,” she said.
Dan said Alaina has two sisters and that sometimes he had to walk beside them in the regular parade.
Andrea said they would be having pizza later, because it was too hot for Dan to cook.
“But we have a pool, so they’re all going to swim,” she said.
Jacob and Julia Rodriguez came pedaling along on bicycles, with Jacob towing their two children, Charlotte, 4, and Everett, 3, in a bike trailer. They all stopped and the children scampered into the nearest yard and played around a huge oak tree.
Their Labradoodle, Maverick, complete with a red bandana, tagged along in the parade.
“He couldn’t be left behind,” Julia said.
They’ve been coming to the parade six years in a row, she said. Jacob said they were going to grill some hamburgers later.
“We have a berry cheesecake, ready to be eaten, homemade,” she said. “We get a little festive occasionally celebrating the Fourth.”