BELTON — A Bell County District judge denied a bond reduction for a woman awaiting trial for allegedly attacking a Temple woman in her home.
Jhantell Bradford, 32, of Temple, has been at the Bell County Jail since Jan. 19, 2021, on a $100,000 bond.
She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
During a bond reduction hearing Wednesday at the 27th Judicial District Court, presiding Judge John Gauntt denied the motion after listening to testimony from a witness and the attorneys in the case.
Bradford’s defense attorney, Bobby Barina, called Craig Gregg, an acquaintance of the accused, to testify on her behalf.
Gregg said Branford would stay at his house to help him care for a disabled veteran staying at the property and help him with chores around the house.
He further testified to trusting Bradford in his property and the changes he has seen in her demeanor since her incarceration.
“She is a completely different person than when she first came in,” Gregg testified. “She was an angry person. I see a spiritual person who is trying to change.”
Barina echoed Gregg’s testimony and asked the judge to lower the bond to $5,000 on each case.
“She can’t make the bond,” he said. “He has seen a change in her behavior. She is taking the charges seriously.”
However, Bell County District Attorney Sandra Martin disagreed, citing Bradford’s extensive criminal history and the severity of the crime.
“You saw videos of her behavior,” she said. “She was on bond when she committed the crime. We believe that nothing has changed. We ask that she remains in custody.”
Martin told the court the case should be resolved promptly since Cedric Coleman, a codefendant on the case, pleaded guilty to the crime in June and was sentenced to five years in prison.
The attorneys asked the judge if they could squeeze a plea negotiation at the hearing.
Gaunt allowed them to negotiate as he left the courtroom — since Texas law prohibits judges from being part of the negotiations.
Martin offered Bradford a five-year sentence on the aggravated assault charge with credit for time served and dismissal on the drug case.
Bradford rejected the plea.
Her charges stem from a Dec. 31, 2020, assault at the 2400 block of 61st Street.
A woman told officers that Bradford went to her house unannounced asking about her daughter — a child she has with Coleman — and asked her to leave, according to an arrest affidavit.
Coleman then ran to the door and pushed his way inside the house, the affidavit said.
The woman told police that once inside the house, Bradford allegedly began to hit her and choke her.
“At some point (Bradford) pulled out a knife and attempted to stab (her) with the knife,” the affidavit said. “(She) also stated she saw Coleman with what she thought was a piece of paper but was later found at the scene to be a boxcutter.”
The woman was able to defend herself from Bradford until Coleman pulled her by the hair, and the duo left the woman’s apartment.
Bradford called the police and claimed to be the victim of the attack and that items were taken from her while denying Coleman was present.
As part of the investigation, the affidavit said detectives found a social media post from Bradford’s profile of her driving up to the woman’s residence and the encounter at the door.
“On the video that Bradford was taking, you can hear a male voice say … ‘I know which door it is, I been watching her,’” the affidavit said.