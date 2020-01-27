A man reportedly hit, bit and strangled a woman with whom he was in a relationship.
The report by Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said officers went at about 8 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of North Second Street to respond to an assault report.
The 55-year-old victim told officers that Michael Roy, 53, hit her multiple times, bit her and then strangled her, Weems said.
Officers said her injuries were visible.
Roy was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail. He was charged Monday at press time with assault causes bodily injury to a family member, but he also had a third-degree felony hold, jail records indicated. His bond was set at $5,000.