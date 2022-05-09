From the city of Belton on Monday morning: “Just a reminder to all that we are still under a boil notice. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued on the City's website at www.beltontexas.gov. If you have questions, please contact City of Belton Public Works Department at (254) 933-5823.”
Reminder: Belton under boil water notice
- Jerry Prickett
-
- Updated
Tags
Jerry Prickett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Belton High School student killed in campus stabbing; 18-year-old suspect arrested and jailed
- Man killed in boat-loading accident at Temple Lake Park
- Affidavit: Slain BHS student stabbed multiple times
- Bond set at $1 million for Belton High student accused of fatally stabbing classmate
- UPDATE: BHS student formally charged with murder in classmate's stabbing; suspect had misdemeanor assault charge filed last year
- More than $35,000 raised for BHS student’s funeral
- UPDATE: Voters appear to approve Temple, Belton school bond proposals
- Lightning strikes near two BISD elementary schools
- Central Texas voters decide on municipal, school races
- Gang shooting suspect released from jail after bond lowered