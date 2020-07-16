Laurie Sims — a first-grade teacher at Kennedy-Powell Elementary — just completed her 44th year as a Texas educator, and was recently recognized as Education Service Center Region 12’s elementary teacher of the year.
“I don’t know if I could think of a better elementary teacher to be held up for aspiring teachers as a model than her,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “She is the teacher that has the longest line of requests for families who want their kids in her class. She’s just dynamite.”
Ott emphasized how Sims is not just well-known in Temple ISD, but throughout neighboring districts as well.
“She has an incredible reputation, is so unassuming and is just so humble,” he said. “She’s been with the district for the last 18 years, and I’d keep her for infinitum.”
Although Sims, 66, has been serving Temple ISD since 2002, she began her teaching career with the district back in 1975 before leaving for a position at St. Francis Episcopal School in 1983. She also has held positions as a kindergarten teacher at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, a kindergarten teacher at St. Francis Episcopal School, a first-grade teacher at Scott Elementary and a teacher for migrant students in grades 3-5 at Meridith-Dunbar.
And Sims said she embraced the challenge that has come with COVID-19.
“During COVID-19 … as I checked on students and families, I was able to encourage parents in their new role as teacher, while offering support and suggestions for instruction at home,” Sims said in a news release. “I was delighted to know that parents were comfortable in reaching out to me as they navigated instructing their child during this difficult time.”
Sims — who earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Baylor University — comes from a family of educators and has spoken about how “playing school” as a child influenced her dream of becoming a teacher.
She has been described as an educator who understands “the value of meeting student needs and fostering family engagement.” That recognition also can be seen in her past achievements: District Teacher of the Year, 2018-2019; Rotary Club Teacher of the Month, January 2019; TISD Excellence in Education, 2018; Carter Elementary Teacher of the Year, 2004-2005; and Rotary Club Teacher of the Month, October 1995.
Secondary teacher honor
Sims’ recognition as ESC Region 12’s comes, as Misty Thomas — a chemistry teacher at Copperas Cove High for the past eight years — also was recognized as ESC Region 12’s secondary teacher of the year.
“Dr. Thomas works continually developing and expanding her professional knowledge base and skill set in order to better serve those in her classroom,” Joe Burns, Copperas Cove ISD’s superintendent, said in a news release. “She then uses these skills to make sure her students succeed in light of all of the variables that impact them. CCISD is very proud that she is being recognized for her commitment to students and the teaching profession.”
Thomas — who has earned a bachelor’s of science in chemistry from Cameron University, a master’s of science in health science from Touro University International, and a doctorate of philosophy in public safety from Capella University — has 12 years under her belt as an educator, spending her first years teaching U.S. history, world history and language arts in Killeen ISD.
In addition to her course curriculum, Thomas has noted how she strives to connect her students with various community service opportunities.
“I utilized community service to connect students with science and lifelong learning,” Thomas said in a news release. “The service presented opportunities for my students to encourage learning with our younger students and promote community service. When a student becomes a lifelong learner, he or she is afforded opportunities that would not exist. The community service events promote responsible citizenship and foster meaningful learning for all students of Copperas Cove ISD.”