More than 1,200 people signed an online petition Thursday to strongly protest the month-long silence by Temple Police Department, the city of Temple and the Texas Rangers about the officer-involved shooting of Michael Dean.
The initial goal of 100 signatures escalated to 500 after noon Thursday. The change.org petition increased to 1,000 by 2 p.m. and then to 1,100 by 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The Justice for Michael Dean petition can be viewed at https://www.change.org/p/temple-police-department-justice-for-michael-dean?source_location=petitions_browse.
The petition on change.org, also directed at the Temple City Council, was begun by Terris Goodwin.
Dean, 28, was shot in the head Dec. 2 during a Temple Police traffic stop, and the family and residents still have no answers about why or how it occurred. The officer involved in the shooting, 52-year-old Officer Carmen DeCruz, remained Thursday on paid administrative leave.
No narrative has been provided in Dean’s death.
The Rangers and Temple PD still say the investigation is active.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Thursday no new information was available.
“This whole case is having an impact in the city,” NAACP President Bennie Walsh said Thursday. “Now the Texas Rangers don’t answer to the city of Temple. They really don’t care about what happens in our community. That’s they’re dragging their feet — and that’s a problem.”
Anything the community can do to bring attention to the issues in Temple will bring more attention to the problems, Walsh said.
Accountability, reform and justice
Goodwin asked Temple residents to “stand up and let it be known that is not OK and that we demand answers. We have to wake up.”
The petition demands accountability, reform and justice for Dean.
Goodwin wants to know how many signatures it would take for the city government to “get them to do the right thing and release more information this matter,” she said Thursday. “If we could find out that number — that would be my goal.”
Many people have shared the petition and her original Facebook post, Goodwin said.
eople have expressed frustration to her but had no way to enact change, she said.
Hopefully, this will provide that,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin described Dean as a “loving, goofy and kind soul who always had a smile on his face and stayed cracking jokes.”
She also said he was a mature, loving father to his children.
Another kind of protest
The Rev. James H. Hill Sr. is being prayerful and will talk to his fiancée before he makes a decision to park his car in the Temple Police Department parking lot and stay — even sleep there — until DeCruz is arrested and charged with Dean’s murder, he said Thursday.
“I don’t want to be intimidated or harassed by Temple PD,” Hill said.
Hill sees himself as a servant. Although he doesn’t know the Dean family, he wants closure for them, he said.
“Sometimes drastic injustice calls for drastic means,” Hill said. “But I don’t want to be a potential victim.”
He intends to be prayerful about his decision until he gets some assurances for his safety, he said. Hill was born and raised in Temple.
“My heart is broken because we can do better,” Hill said.
Walsh agrees the city can do better, he said.
“This incident has brought awareness to the city that they need to pay attention to the whole community — not just a certain area,” Walsh said.
Many people have complained about the city to Walsh but they’re afraid to say anything, he said.
“That’s sad when something is wrong and no one will say anything. It just makes the situation worse because the fear is in the people. The fear of speaking up is a problem,” Walsh said.
Marches and prayer vigils have been held in an effort to keep the community calm but more people should have been there. They stayed away because of fear, Walsh said.
Temple Public Relations Manager Laurie Simmons spoke Thursday on behalf of the city.
“We empathize with the frustrations of the community in regards to the information-sharing process surrounding Mr. Dean’s death. The city and the police department have the same desire to learn the truth about what occurred,” Simmons said.
Even though the process is difficult, Simmons said it would be “irresponsible to guess or speculate about the details of this incident before the facts have been established through a competent and thorough investigation by an independent, neutral agency.”
The city knows there is a need for the city and police department to take a “hard look” at how information is shared with residents in times of crisis, Simmons said.
“We will have that important community conversation once the investigative process is complete,” Simmons added.
The AG report
A report posted Monday on the Texas Attorney General’s website said Dean wasn’t armed during the traffic stop.
The report said Dean “did not carry, exhibit or use a deadly weapon,” but he was shot in the head during the traffic stop near Southeast HK Dodgen Loop and Little River Road.
DeCruz responded to the call or request by himself, according to the report.
Weems sent a statement Tuesday that said the report could be revised later when more information is available.
Other concerns mentioned by family and community members included that the Temple PD cleaned up part of Dean’s car before it was returned to the family.
Department members felt it would be “insensitive” to return the car with blood on the passenger’s seat, Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin said.
Lee Merritt, the Dallas-based attorney representing the Dean family, didn’t return Telegram requests Thursday to discuss Dean’s death in more detail.