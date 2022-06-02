Family Promise of East Bell County, a nonprofit organization that serves children and parents experiencing homelessness, has hired Jasmyn Spain as its family services director.
The new position will oversee the Guest Shelter, Shelter Diversion Initiative and Welcome Home programs at the facility — initiatives that, in 2021, supported 223 children and parents by addressing their basic needs, ensuring their financial stability, and supporting them during crisis and trauma.
“I am very excited to be in this position and I am very grateful for this opportunity,” Spain, who holds a bachelor’s degree in human services from Bethel University in Minnesota, said. “I plan to help families and uphold the mission of Family Promise one day at a time.”
Temple resident Ramona Brave was the first individual to be assisted through the nonprofit’s Diversion Initiative, which was implemented last year as a means to help divert families from at-capacity shelters into safe and sustainable housing.
“My kids and I were really worried when things were getting bad, but now we have our own home,” she said. “We can cook a real meal in our kitchen. We have beds and furniture, and my youngest is sleeping through the night. That wasn’t happening before when we were homeless. I don’t know what would have happened without Family Promise.”
Now, Family Promise of East Bell County executive director Rucker Preston is excited to see more families benefit with Spain — who has served in her community by providing case management for people who have experienced trauma in Central Texas since relocating to Texas in 2020 — overseeing these three programs.
“We could not be more excited to have Jasmyn be a part of the leadership at Family Promise. She has great care for the people with whom she works and believes that there is nothing more rewarding than making sure families have everything they need to succeed,” he said in a news release. “This new role includes new responsibilities and new challenges, and Jasmyn is ready for the challenge.”