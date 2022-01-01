MOODY — Notes of a Native American wooden flute echoed Saturday through the forest at Mother Neff State Park, welcoming in the new year.
Park volunteer Miles Ellis stood in a cave formerly used by the Tonkawa tribe, alternating between two wooden flutes. Ellis, using a stereo for added echo, played traditional-sounding songs for hikers spending their New Year’s Day at the park.
Ellis was one of several volunteers and park rangers spread throughout one of the state’s oldest parks this year, educating attendees about local history and land features.
This new feature was a part of Park Superintendent Melissa Chadwick’s response to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
“Of course we were having to be on really strict COVID-19 guidelines last year and we wanted to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Chadwick said. “Turns out our plans worked out in our favor because this year we are facing other COVID issues. We decided instead of guided hikes, we got stations throughout the park.”
For park regulars, and Temple residents, Cathy Bryant and Patty Caplinger, this change and the music that came with it was a welcome one.
Having attended the park’s New Year’s Day hike for the past three years, the two women enjoyed being able to learn about some of the park’s history. While in previous years park rangers would offer guided hikes, the women said this format allowed them to go at their own pace without fears of being left behind.
This year the women decided to share the joys of the hike with their new neighbor, Lou Ellen Davis, who moved to Temple earlier this year from Oregon.
Davis, who is no stranger to hiking, said she loved the natural beauty on display in the park and was happy she got introduced to it by her neighbors.
“I am used to having majestic pines around me, now I have majestic oaks,” Davis said.
For some hikers, the park was a familiar site, but the experience of learning the history behind it and bringing in the new year with it was different.
That was the case for Temple resident Yh Hu and his son Collin Hu, who was very excited to give some of his candy to a group of ants he found. Yh Hu said he and his son have come out to the park almost a dozen times, but this was their first New Year’s Day hike.
Hu said he enjoyed getting out into nature and was looking forward to going up the park’s old rock tower with his son.
“I like to bring him to nature parks,” Hu said.
While many came from nearby cities, the park’s annual event frequently draws others from around the state with its beauty.
Greg and Jennifer Meyer said they drove down from Godley on Saturday to hike somewhere new. The couple are regular trail runners and were happy to find a new spot they can come with their dog Kai.
The couple said the park was one of the nicest and most well kept ones that they have been to and plan to put it on their list of places to return to.
“We do a lot of trail running,” Greg Meyer said. “We travel around the state and usually run in a group. Then, when we are out on our own, we like to trail run or hike.”
Mother Neff State Park is one of 89 in the state to hold the annual event, seeing a total of 230 visitors during its hike in 2021.