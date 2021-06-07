BELTON — The service of women in the military was recognized in Bell County Monday — 73 years after being allowed to join the armed forces.
A proclamation recognizing Women Veterans Day — held annually in Texas on June 12 — was read Monday by County Judge David Blackburn. The proclamation was read to all the women veterans present, not just the Women’s Army Corps Veteran’s Association Chapter 94 that was there to receive it.
This year was the fourth time the state recognized the holiday after it was signed into law in 2017 and first was celebrated in 2018.
The holiday was set on June 12 to recognize the same day in 1948 when women were allowed to serve as regular members of the armed forces. Before the bill passed giving them this power, women were only allowed to serve as nurses.
KC Hawkins, the county’s Veteran Service Officer, said many woman veterans don’t indentify as such for various reasons, with there being many who even work for the county.
“Ironically, there are a lot of woman veterans here in the state, specifically in Bell County. And a lot of women don’t identify as being veterans, whether it is because they didn’t retire, they only did one enlistment and didn’t finish the enlistment or they have a husband who is a veteran and is like, ‘You know what I am going to take step back and support my spouse.’”
Norma Thompson, president of the association, said Texas has the highest population of woman veterans in the entire country.
County officials also noted that Bell County has the fifth highest population of all veterans in the state. The county is only behind Harris, Bexar, Tarrant and Dallas counties.
Commissioner John Driver, who formerly served in the U.S. Army, said he visited the Fort Irwin National Training Center in California two years ago and was happy to see so many women in battalion and brigade level talks that formerly consisted of only men.
Driver said he remembered being stationed in Germany when the some of the Army’s integration started happening.
“Being a part of the old United States Army, I had the pleasure of watching and working with the change in 1976 as they did away with the Women’s Army Corps and transitioned the females into the regular Army,” Driver said. “It just brought all of it into one big Army machine and that was really life changing.”
Commissioner Russell Schneider said he was also able to visit the training center three years ago and was surprised when told the ratio of male to female soldiers. He said he was told by the general he was talking to that women tended to do some jobs better than men and he was glad to have them.
“To all those who have served, every female who has served in any branch of service, I say thank you,” Thompson said.