You would think someone wearing a bear costume walking along a major highway in the Oklahoma Panhandle — land flat as a pancake run over by a cement mixer — would be easy to spot.
I’d been driving up and down U.S. 412 between Boise City and the New Mexico state line all morning. Nobody walking in a bear costume in sight.
I first saw the bear 10 days earlier walking along U.S 84 north of Santa Fe. Several cars and trucks were parked on the roadside. About a dozen people were hanging out with the bear on the shoulder. The bear sympathetically patted a teenage girl on the back as she turned away. I slowed down and rubbernecked along with other motorists that I suspect were equally curious.
That eve-ning, reading the Santa Fe New Mexican, I learned that the 6-foot character resembling a mascot for a college football team is called Bearsun. And he’s walking from Los Angeles to New York City — 2,794 miles — to support several charities.
And Bearsun was all over the Internet: Facebook and Instagram, CNN, a Navajo Nation channel in Arizona, an Albuquerque TV station.
During my 10-day sojourn in northern New Mexico, I followed Bearsun’s walk. He was in Abiquiu, then Taos, Angel Fire and Cimarron, then onward to Oklahoma.
The night before I headed home to Texas, I knew what I had to do.
I had to find Bearsun.
Bearsun is a unique, fuzzy and funny-looking creation. Nothing like Smokey the Bear, or Yogi, or Winnie the Pooh. His head is bigger than a weather balloon. His feet, by comparison, are tiny. No hands or fingers, just cuddly arms hang from his side. He has a big, wide belly, and as I learned from watching a Facebook video, sometimes has to pass through doors sideways. He looks like a big, cuddly stuffed animal ready to dispense hugs.
Folks who met him in California, Arizona and New Mexico have flooded the Internet, thanking him for inspiring and encouraging them. Emojis of hearts and smiley faces abound.
When I left my New Mexico log cabin retreat, Bearsun already had departed Clayton, N.M., and was headed for Boise City, Okla. I camped at a state park outside Clayton. Before slipping into my sleeping bag that night, I checked Bearsun’s last Facebook post. He had just crossed the Oklahoma line. I was hot on the trail and closing fast.
The next morning, I stopped at a convenience store in Clayton for fresh, black coffee. The friendly cashier said Bearsun was there yesterday; he had visited the local middle and high school.
Buoyed by the bear sighting and a heavy dose of caffeine, I hit the road, eager to walk and talk with Bearsun.
I drove the 42 miles from Clayton to Boise City slowly, anticipating a meeting with another Forrest Gump, or perhaps a deep thinker such as Thoreau, or another Woody Guthrie.
The closer I got to Boise City, the slower I drove. How could I miss a 6-foot stuffed animal walking down a highway so straight it could’ve been laid out by a first-grader with pencil and ruler?
Then a figure on the horizon, moving slowly. Bearsun? Nope, a weathered and bearded man pushing a shopping cart loaded with clothes and gear, probably on a cross-country journey of his own. Later, another figure appeared, moving a little faster. Bearsun? No again, a bicyclist.
So I rolled into a truck stop in Boise City, no Bearsun to be found. The woman behind the counter said if Bearsun had made it to town, it would be all over Facebook. She checked her phone. No Bearsun yet.
So I backtracked and stopped at a grain depot about 10 miles west of town. The man working there said Bearsun stopped at the state line last night for photos and caught a ride back to Clayton where he spent the night. He probably was late getting started.
So, I staked out Bearsun a mile east of the state line. About 10 a.m., I spotted a big head bobbing like a giant fishing cork down the highway toward me. Bearsun at last.
I left my truck in the shade of a cottonwood and walked with Bearsun for three miles. He’s 33, from Los Angeles and quit his job working for an insurance broker. Although his name can easily be found online, he said he would not take off the bear suit except in private.
Turns out Bearsun is a marathoner, no surprise considering how light he was on his feet, carrying about 70 pounds of gear — costume included. He’s vegetarian and an artist. He designed the bear suit himself and wipes it down with a wet cloth at night. (I was surprised at how clean it was, considering he’d already walked about 900 miles.) He said a woman in Arizona sewed up a seam where the fabric was pulling apart. And it was, indeed, hot in that costume, but the California desert was much worse than Arizona or New Mexico. He can only see straight ahead, no peripheral vision. And that oversized noggin that bounces around like a bobblehead doll catches wind like a sail. Bearsun said his neck sometimes aches at night. He has no support team with food and water and first aid. He walks alone except when fans tag along, which is often. He carries a tent and sometimes camps out at night. But locals along the way often provide lodging.
Highway 412 in Oklahoma where we walked has no shoulder. We hiked facing traffic, stepping into knee-high grass and weeds when vehicles approached. Many motorists waved. One trucker blew his air horn in a friendly manner.
After three miles, I turned and headed back to my truck. I came away feeling that Bearsun is authentic. He’s “not getting paid” and has no sponsors. And I’m still trying to understand why, other than to raise money and awareness for five charities, he’s doing this. When I asked, he simply said, “I don’t know.”
Regardless of why he’s walking cross country in summer heat stuffed inside a heavy bear suit, Bearsun’s already made a difference. Followers on the Internet have donated more than $30,000. And many have posted testimonials to what an inspiration he is, especially for the young and old.
Walking back to my truck alone, I turned and watched Bearsun’s big head slowly bob out of sight. I stood there on the windblown and open plains, gazing at the expansive horizon. What would it be like to interrupt your young life and walk 2,794 miles?
That’s a question that walking three miles with him didn’t answer. But in these troubled times, with Covid raging again, a hurricane battering the Gulf Coast, forest fires ravaging California, a crisis in Afghanistan, I’m glad that Bearsun is out there spreading some sunshine.
One mile at a time.