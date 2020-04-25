Pecan Plaza, a strip mall in Temple, was featured on ABC’s “Nightline” program Friday.
The late-night news program delved into how businesses across the nation have fared with their respective state’s COVID-19 orders. Amy Thomas, 64, and Lloyd Thomas, 64, own Pecan Plaza and one of the shops occupying the space, Zooty’s — a boutique and embroidery store.
“(ABC) has been very, very nice and maybe they’re really good actors but we have really felt empathy,” Amy told the Telegram. “It makes us feel that we’re not forgotten because we are so afraid that the American public is going to forget what it’s like to shop locally. … They’re just going to shop online.”
JuJu Chang interviewed the Thomases on Friday afternoon via FaceTime, and the couple expressed how happy they are to be seeing customers again albeit from afar.
“My opinion is we’re the backbone of the United States, because we are a small business. I think that’s what the United States is all about,” Thomas told Chang. “We’re so excited to see our customers. We’re so excited about seeing our friends, and we want everyone to stay safe.”
Chang noted how other businesses are yet to be allowed the option to partially reopen, and Amy expressed her empathy.
“I feel like you have to be cautious. They need to find a vaccine for this, let’s hope they do. But in the meantime businesses cannot shut down,” Amy said. “There are people in businesses that cannot work at home. They’re not getting paid.”
Howard Schultz — a former CEO of Starbucks — told “Nightline” how there needs to be understanding that the country is in a public health emergency impacting small businesses that now need loans.
“Without spending that kind of money, the economic damage to the country and level of unemployment is going to be much greater than the investment that should be made to keep these businesses whole,” Schultz said. “These are people. These are hard-working entrepreneurs. These are families that have put their life savings and entire life into these businesses, and they’re going to be wiped out to no fault of their own.”