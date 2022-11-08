A Killeen Democrat was leading the race for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4.
Louis Minor had about 60% of the vote, according to unofficial election results. His opponent, Republican Chris Bray, had about 40%.
The two were vying for the open seat being vacated by current Democratic Commissioner John Driver.
Minor, 43, a general contractor from Killeen, previously had run for the Precinct 4 seat. He told FME News Service that public transportation, affordable housing and improvement of county services were his main three issues.
“Public transportation is key to economic growth and job creation,” Minor said. “The free-flow of citizens and commerce must constantly improve.”
Bray, 62, lives just outside Killeen in county land and is a small business owner and a veteran. He said that his top three issues for Precinct 4 included Chaparral Road improvements, water availability and local growth.
“Water quality and availability for responsible growth in Precinct 4 is my second issue, especially if droughts worsen,” Bray said. “I know of a few wells going dry during the drought this summer. That means our underground water table is dropping. That can have long-term impacts.”
County Commissioner Precinct 2
For Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2, incumbent Bobby Whitson, a Republican, was leading voting over Democratic challenger Stacey Wilson from Harker Heights.
Whitson had 54% of the vote, compared to Wilson’s 46%, unofficial results showed.
Whitson, a former banker, told FME News Service he has and will continue to use his professional experience to help the county manage recent amounts of growth.
“Navigating growth is complex and expensive, but the (Commissioners) Court continues to identify efficiencies providing quality services to more residents, with less expense, without raising taxes,” Whitson said. “We are the only taxing entity in the county who has not raised revenue on existing properties for the past three years. I will use my private business experience to promote economic development to pay for inevitable expenses with sales taxes and quality jobs rather than homeowners’ property taxes.”
While Wilson also supports growth for the community, she said she would like to see more equal investment across the county.
“Precinct 2 represents more than special interest; it represents people where representation for all has been lacking,” Wilson said. “We should be proactive about understanding the issues of all those who live in the precinct. With the largest portion of Pct. 2 in Killeen, we must create a community where we invest in the whole community (Killeen, Harker Heights and Salado), not a portion of it.”
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2
A Democrat was leading the race for a Killeen-based Justice of the Peace seat.
Nicola J. James had about 54% of the vote for the Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2 seat compared to Republican Steve Harris, who had about 44%, according to early voting results.
County Court at Law No. 2
Republican John Mischtian was leading the early voting results for the Bell County Court at Law No. 2 seat. Mischtian had about 61% of the vote against Democrat Kurt Glass, who had about 39%, according to unofficial election results.
Morgan’s Point Resort
Morgan’s Point Resort voters were split on two municipal propositions.
Proposition 1 to reauthorize a property tax rate of 0.25% for street maintenance was leading with about 68% of the vote.
Proposition 2, to adopt a home rule charter in the Lake Belton city, was opposed with about 61% of ballots cast during early voting, according to unofficial election results
Voters also decided on Position 6 on the City Council. James “Jimbo” Snyder led early voting with 58% of the vote while Roxanne Stryker had about 42%, early voting results showed.
Congressional District 31
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, was reelected to another term as he was unopposed in this election