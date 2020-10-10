Salado-area voters have the chance to approve the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 this coming election.
The Bell County Commissioners first received a petition on the matter — with 118 signatures from registered voters — from Salado Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shane Berrier in June.
“With Salado growing the way it is, with the call volume that we have now, it’s getting harder for us to make every call,” Berrier told
the Telegram in late July. “We’re at the point where we have to do something. ... Otherwise we may start missing calls like some of the other departments do. So the only way to keep that from happening is to start this ESD and try to prevent that.”
Although creating the district would ensure funding by taxing residents of the area, an October statement from the Salado Volunteer Fire Department said it’s a small price to pay.
“(Taxing) ensures funding for emergency services is shared equally among everyone that might receive those services,” the department said. “It’s a small price to pay for peace of mind that someone will be available — with the necessary equipment — to respond to your call for assistance when you need them the most.”
State law currently allows emergency services districts to tax up to 10 cents. However, that initial tax rate will not be determined until a Bell County Commissioners Court-appointed ESD board sets the rate.
Berrier has repeatedly told the Telegram how the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, which has two stations at 205 N. Stagecoach Road and 3520 FM 2484, can occasionally have delayed response times. He cited his department’s inability to be staffed around the clock despite having one of the largest service areas in Bell County at approximately 117 square miles.
“The creation of the Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 will support and provide Fire, Rescue and Emergency Medical Services to the citizens of Salado and surrounding areas within the proposed service district,” the department said. “Vote for the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson understands the desire for the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1. Whitson, who is a volunteer firefighter himself, has previously lauded the rest of the Salado Volunteer Fire Department for their dedication and hard work.
“The volunteer fire department in Salado is a phenomenal department … particularly as a volunteer department,” he said. “My understanding — from the fire department’s perspective — is that the ESD is warranted because Salado is growing in the area. It’s just gotten to a point where in order to manage, they need the necessary equipment to keep up with (more calls).”