Within the first two decades of the 20th century, railroads advertised the romantic lure of wide-open vistas, comfort and speed that train travel offered. By 1920, more than 250 passenger trains stopped daily in Temple.
But there was a downside.
The Temple Daily Tele-gram’s story in 1919 was chilling: An estimated 68,000 girls and young women disappeared yearly nationwide. Some were runaways; many started with good intentions but “just disappeared.” Most were rail passengers heading to metropolitan areas.
Although seeing the issue on a smaller scale, Temple citizens realized the problem of traveler safety hit close to home. Each year, employees at Temple’s two depots — the Santa Fe and the Missouri-Kansas-Texas — dealt with hundreds of incidents
such as stranded passengers missing connections, runaways, unaccompanied children and non-English speakers as well as the usual incidents of lost money, sick passengers and misplaced luggage.
The situation became more critical during World War I as thousands of soldiers passed through Temple.
At the same time, thousands of refugees fleeing the Mexican revolution headed into the state’s interior looking for work and safety. Memorial Baptist Church a few years earlier had opened its doors on Avenue G to a mission for these Mexican immigrants, but soon the congregation was overwhelmed by the influx.
The situation became a crisis of health and public safety. Temple’s meagerly staffed police department was helpless; the business community was flummoxed for answers.
The solution came from Temple’s women of faith.
In July 1921, women representing all denominations gathered at First Methodist Church for tea and serious business. The women proposed that they would sponsor a new position with the city’s police department — a female officer who could attend to some duties at the police station and oversee helping railway passengers.
The church women pledged to raise the necessary funds for the police matron’s salary through their own freewill offerings and by seeking sponsorships from local businesses. Those funds would be donated to the city coffers.
This was not the first time Temple’s church women had cut across denominational lines to help those in need. In 1896, they banded together to form the city’s first community hospital — King’s Daughters Hospital. By 1912, they established a foundling home for abandoned or orphaned children. Each church was represented. Although male pastors were consulted, the real leadership and responsibilities belonged to the women themselves.
The answer to the women’s prayers came from Travelers Aid Society, a successful service operating in larger cities. The Travelers Aid movement had begun in the mid-1800s to assist immigrants into the United States. As railroads spread steel nets across the nation, the organization found a wider mission field, creating the first National Travelers Aid Association in 1917.
Spurred in part by organizations such as the YWCA, Travelers Aid programs were formed in major U.S. cities, specifically to provide protection for women and girls who traveled alone. Although it was supported by local church groups — such as Temple’s church women — Travelers Aid programs were freely provided to native-born and immigrants alike, regardless of religious background, financial status, age or race.
Temple’s church women found the right woman for the job by October 1921 when they recommended the city hire Fannie M. Baldwin (1857-1942), a former Waco policewoman who had run a successful Travelers Aid office there.
A widow with no children and boundless energy, Baldwin set up an office at the Santa Fe Depot from noon to 4 p.m. and from midnight to 4 a.m. in addition to being on call at any time. She was given the authority to make arrests and handle violations — rare privileges for women at the time.
“There may be some things going on about the streets that I’ll see and will need to correct,” Baldwin told the city council. “Of course, we are just getting started here, but already we have been able to be of much assistance. There is a great deal of work to be done in Temple.”
The railway station became a microcosm of the world for Baldwin and her successor, Beulah Johnson Wilson (1882-1975). Their detailed reports revealed the vast array of people who came through Temple’s depots — including ages, races and ethnic origins.
Baldwin told the Telegram, “It is surprising how many sick people travel alone and how many old people go on long trips without companions. It is such person as these that demand the greatest part of my time.”
Her biggest concern was for young females traveling alone — she made special mention of coeds from Baylor Female College. “Young girls traveling alone without companions are entirely too carefree,” she said. “The Travelers Aid saves them in most cases.”
Baldwin was careful to track the unaccompanied children she cared for. In October 1921, she helped 39 young girls traveling alone, five younger than 12, and “corrected” nine misbehaving youths. In one three-week period in 1922, Wilson met 220 trains, provided “protective care” to 580 girls while assisting 42 children and 105 elderly persons traveling alone.
Some stories were hear-breaking: A 10-year-old girl traveling alone with her blind father; supervising two brothers ages 11 and 13 with a 15-hour layover at the Santa Fe Depot before heading to California; a single mother with two small children receiving money for food.
During the 1920s and through World War II, Travelers Aid continued its mission.
President Franklin Roosevelt’s administration called on Travelers Aid and five other social service organizations to form the original United Service Organizations (USO).
As part of the USO, Travelers Aid volunteers staffed more than 150 troops-in-transit locations — including Temple, Belton and Killeen.
Travelers Aid kiosks still can be found anywhere people are traveling from here to there, making it the nation’s oldest, non-sectarian social welfare movement.