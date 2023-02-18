BELTON — It’s possible to grow vegetables in small spaces.
Just ask Kerena Poke, owner and CEO of Lettuce Live, an urban farm project dedicated to educating and inspiring people to live healthy lives.
Poke led a hands-on workshop Saturday that taught people resourceful planting techniques to help them successfully grow all year long, no matter the circumstances.
The workshop was one of several at the Mother Earth News Fair held at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton this weekend. The fair continues today.
“I just hope to inspire more people to start growing the food they love to eat,” Poke told the Telegram.
Poke is a member of Mother Earth’s very own Voices Initiative, a program to increase equitable access in sustainable living by giving historically marginalized communities access to Mother Earth News’ resources, and a platform to share their knowledge and expertise.
Josh Wilder, senior events producer for the fair, said the fair is a helpful resource “especially at a time when the money-saving hacks, health-boosting remedies and environmental strategies are more in need that ever.”
The “Growing in Small Spaces” class showed how possible it was to grow vegetables in small spaces such as apartments, balconies and even patios.
The class began with an introductory question-and-answer session with Poke. She talked about weather conditions being too hot, too cold or too wet for the garden.
“We should be planting all year long, guys,” Poke told the class. “There is no excuse not to.”
A woman at one table asked for some advice about her limited living arrangement in a recreational vehicle. She had the goal of planting vegetation, but was worried about whether or not an RV offers a suitable environment for the vegetation to flourish.
Poke used this question to transition to the grow bags offered for the class. Grow bags allow for easy transportation from one place to another and can offer enough drainage and room for a “full salad,” Poke said.
The class was encouraged to grab a grow bag of their own to begin plotting. Bowls of potting soil and compost were brought around to several tables for the class to fill two-thirds of their bags with. After that, Poke demonstrated planting her “salad.” She fit mustard greens, spinach seeds, lettuce seeds, radish seeds and carrot seeds around the 5-pound grow bag. When asked how one could prevent over planting and stuffing the bag, Poke said it is not possible to over plant — that’s what is wanted.
After the demonstration, the class was sent to try it for themselves, sharing the various seed offerings with one another.
Frank Dewees and his wife drove down from Tulsa, Okla., to attend the Belton fair. They have been subscribers of Mother Earth News for eight years, and are planning to get more serious about growing their own foods and flowers.
“I’ve been taking so many notes and sort of calculating the expected costs of everything,” Dewees said. “It’s definitely going to be more affordable if we grow things ourselves. We have the land to do it, and now more than ever, I think we can really benefit from it.”
Where there is a will, there is a way
For most people in attendance, planting and growing vegetables in a garden of their own making was a sustainable hobby; for others, a financially responsible project.
Marissa Ames, editorial director for Mother Earth News, said a home garden can be a life-or-death necessity.
“I’ve been planting for decades and it all came from a need to support my family,” Ames said. “I grew up gardening on three acres. When I had children of my own, I was living in a rental property. We didn’t have a lot of money for food so I had to make my own. Now, I’m at a place where we sometimes grow too much.”
Ames learned everything on her own. Through trial and error, she learned to make her own soil through composting food scraps. She put plastic containers in her driveway because she wasn’t allowed to dig up the yard on the property. As her two boys became teenagers, their eating habits increased, and in turn, so did her planting.
Ames told the Telegram it was hard and at times discouraging as she tried to grow through droughts, but she persevered.
“Before I was working with Mother Earth News, I was reading it,” Ames said. “I’ve found so many wonderful articles, some of them even specific to what I was going through. It’s all out there to read and learn.”
Homegrown comfort
Growing vegetables comes with many advantages. For many, in the current economic climate, it can be beneficial to save a few dollars at the grocery store.
For Bill and Sherry Shaver of Corpus Christi, the fresh taste of homegrown vegetables is worth every hassle.
“Oh, there’s just nothing like it,” Bill Shaver said. “Sherry has been growing some wild onions so we’ll grab them and cut it up for some flavor in the meals. It’s delicious.”
The Shavers have been learning to grow their own food and plants for a while now because grocery store prices have gone up exponentially. They also find more planting options to the point where their personal garden has more variety than the stores.
The couple visited the hands-on workshop in hopes of finding new innovative ideas for making the most use of the space they have — and to deter rodents that like to get to their food first.
“There are just so many processed foods out there,” Sherry Shaver said. “Now we eat fresh and we know exactly where our food comes from and how it got there. You can taste the difference.”