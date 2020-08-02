BELTON — About 270 riders competed in the Bell County Cutting Horse Association show this past weekend at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, who is president of the BCCHA, said people came from all over the state to show their horses in the two-day event. He’s been riding cutting horses for 16 years, he said.
“I grew up taking care of cattle,” the District 54 representative said. “We also had horses.”
That was on land belonging to his grandfather, Texas football legend Leo Buckley.
Brad Buckley said his interest in the cutting horse sport grew out of admiring how smart the horses were.
“I promised myself if I ever had the time I would get involved,” he said.
His son Bo Buckley, 20, a junior at Texas A&M University, started riding cutting horses when he was 9. Brad’s father, Tom Buckley, doesn’t ride, but comes along to help, he said.
“We compete as often as we can,” Brad Buckley said. “It’s a great group of people.”
The riders can use their legs to guide the horse, he said, but after the cow is separated from the herd can’t use the reins without being penalized. The object of the sport is to keep the cow from returning to the herd for a designated time.
“The horse is bred for this,” he said. “We have what we call ‘cow sense.’ They watch a cow. They can read a cow. They know when a cow is going to stop before the rider does.”
He said he’s amazed at how well the cutting horse industry is following COVID-19 guidelines. Its members are learning how to “stand shoulder to shoulder” where the virus is concerned, he said, “and do what we love and be responsible about it.”
Buckley introduced three young cutting horse riders who were competing in the show: Riley Sarris, Faith Sarris and Carson Ray.
At the urging of her friends, Riley Sarris, 13, of Midway admitted she won youth world champion last year in the National Cutting Horse Association finals. She’s been riding cutting horses for 6 years, she said, and the sport is very exciting.
“You never know how you’re going to do,” she said.
She rode Play Purr View RG on Saturday and Smartys (sic) Secret on Sunday.
“Listen to your help,” she advised. “Try to enjoy what you love more than you enjoy the win.”
Her cousin, Faith Sarris, 16, was last year’s youth reserve world champion behind her.
“We both live on the same ranch,” Faith said.
She likes the adrenalin rush the sport gives her, she said. “And I get to spend time with these amazing animals.”
She advised newcomers not to give up.
“As addicting as the sport can be, it can also be hard to stay with it,” she said. “It’s a lot harder than it looks.”
Carson Ray, 18, of Pennington, said he is a two-time youth world champion and has been competing 4 years. His horse is named Chet Smooth.
“Keep a good attitude, do your job and produce,” he said.