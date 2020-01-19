A lone star will soon find its way onto many Texas driver’s licenses as a federal deadline nears after almost 15 years.
Texas residents who wish to enter federal buildings or board domestic flights will need to update their driver’s licenses so it has a gold star near the license expiration date indicative of the federal Real ID program. The program, which is currently voluntary to opt into, will become mandatory for anyone looking to get a state-issued driver’s license or identification card after Oct. 1, 2020.
This new program, which was approved by the Congress in 2005, requires those seeking a driver’s license or ID card to provide five types of documents now.
The program was approved in response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and aims to reduce identity fraud and terrorism. The five documents now needed are proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful presence; proof of residency; proof of Social Security; a way to show your identity; and current Texas insurance and registration.
While the licenses will be changing, the Texas Department of Safety website says “all Texas driver licenses and identification cards, both compliant and non-compliant, are valid until the expiration date shown on the card.”
Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas DPS office in Belton said that by 2026, because of the six-year expiration date on driver’s licenses, all legal drivers in Texas will be compliant with the program.
Washko said he has heard from several Texas residents who don’t want to participate in the program, due to security concerns or these residents not flying or visiting federal buildings.
For those that don’t want to renew their licenses right away, residents will still need to comply with the Real ID program when their current license expires, Washko said.
“If I just renewed my license last year, and I didn’t have the star, I could go ahead and renew my license now,” Washko said. “Anything after Oct. 1 is going to be automatic, whether you want it or not, it is going to be there. I don’t think there is a way to opt out.”
Washko said this program is not just affecting those living in Texas but those living throughout the country, with the same requirements.
As the deadline for the program nears, Washko said he expects local driver’s license offices to get busy with those who anticipate needing the star and want to opt in early. This anticipated increase in the number of residents visiting the offices is why Washko said he was happy the department was given more resources to hire additional personnel.
Washko said that Texas has been slowly implementing the program for years, with some residents not even realizing they had the gold star on their license all along.
He said he realized both he and his wife’s licenses were already compliant with the gold star “because I have never looked at my license.”
For information, visit Texas.gov and go to the link about the Real ID program.