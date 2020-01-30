The former boss of a Falls County man found his employee sold cattle he didn’t own, according to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association news release.
Logan G. Collier was terminated, and the ranch manager cleaned out the ranch truck after he left. Papers found in the truck showed a crime was allegedly committed. Collier’s name was on the paperwork, but he owned no cattle. The ranch manager found sales receipts from a local livestock commission, according to the release.
An investigation by Special Ranger Marvin Wills began after the ranch manager contacted the cattle raisers association. Kenny Murchison and Hal Dumas, both special rangers, assisted in the investigation, along with Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam.
Collier reportedly consigned and sold 11 head of cattle for more than $8,000 between May 31, 2019, and Dec. 20, 2019. He used the ranch truck and trailer to take the stolen livestock to the auction market, the release said.
Six third-degree felonies were filed against Collier, who turned himself in Jan. 17 at the Lee County Jail. Collier was released the next day on bonds that totaled $30,000.
The Falls County grand jury on Wednesday returned six indictments for third-degree felonies against Collier — who is also on felony probation in Hutchison County for assault of a public servant.
Cattle theft is a big threat to ranchers, and the thieves have gotten wiser over time, the release said. Branding helps protect cattle producers, Wills said.
“Of these 11 head stolen and sold, only one animal was branded,” Wills says. “Descriptions are helpful and ear tags are, too, but there are a lot of black cows out there and ear tags are easily removed. But a brand is a permanent mark that the animal belongs to you.”