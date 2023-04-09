Jones Park rendering

An architect’s rendering shows improvements that will be made to Jones Park as part of the city’s Places and Spaces plan. The first wave of projects likely will start in 2023, according to Temple City Manager Brynn Myers.

 Courtesy

A Temple neighborhood park known in the past as a haven for drug dealers, addicts and prostitutes, and in recent years as a gathering spot for the city’s homeless population, is hoped to soon become much more family friendly.