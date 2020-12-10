Temple College graduated its first spring cohort nursing class on Thursday through its nursing expansion program — an effort that was implemented in 2019 to double the institution’s nursing graduates.
These students, who had to complete nearly the entirety of their final year in the program online, were the first class to start its academic journey in January instead of September, Temple College spokeswoman Ellen Davis told the Telegram.
Although the program had to cancel its in-person pinning ceremony in response to COVID-19, celebrations were still held via Zoom for its graduates and their families.
“I know that this year has been crazy but we couldn’t be more proud … and I’ve already submitted all the affidavits of graduation,” Tracey Cooper, Temple College’s executive director of nursing, said.
Cooper highlighted how this graduating class marked a multitude of firsts for the nursing program, including its first virtual-pinning ceremony. However, she also took a moment to reflect and express her gratitude to the faculty for their commitment throughout an ever-changing learning environment.
“All of your faculty have put a lot of their time and effort to help you guys be here, so I just want to give a shout out to all the faculty and thank them for everything they’ve done to help you guys get to this point,” Cooper told graduates during the ceremony.
Shelley Pearson, Temple College’s associate vice president of health professions, shared Cooper’s sentiment, and extended that praise to each graduate’s family.
“Thank you for letting them have a computer when they needed to have a computer for a test … and just being there for them because this is not a journey of one,” Pearson said.
Despite not being able to meet each graduate’s family in person, Pearson was still excited to see reactions from a window on her computer screen.
“(Cooper) is absolutely correct in that there is still so much to be thankful for on this day,” Pearson said. “(These graduates) are what started out as a great idea … and I know great things are in store.”