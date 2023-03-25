BELTON — Strange robots made by high school students were the center of attention Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Students, teachers and onlookers filled the floor of the Garth Arena for the three-day state-level First Robotics Competition, which concludes today. The world competition will take place in Houston in about a month, said Boen Kelly of San Antonio, a member of Team 16597.
The basic robot competition was similar to noted engineer Dean Kamen’s battle bot, he said, when two robots clash.
“In this competition, the robots are trying to work together,” he said.
The field of play is about a 20-foot square scattered with short yellow poles. The metallic, rectangular robots shift about, sliding various-colored cones onto the poles.
“You want your cones on top of the pole,” Kelly said. “We’re driving it with this Xbox controller.”
The setup gives the robot a 30-second autonomous role. The student then drives the robot for two minutes.
These kinds of robots are not what might be generally seen in some teenager’s bedroom, he said. Designing and building them teaches the students about engineering and programming, he said, and the competition finale generates as much excitement as a playoff football game.
Ali Aydogdu, a computer science teacher for Harmony Public School in Houston, said he has eight students on his team, Mustangs 1. The school sent another team of nine students, Mustangs 2.
The students make their own robot, he said, so each robot is different.
“They all do the same job,” he said.
The students are really interested in robotics, he said.
“They are like ninth- and 10th-graders,” he said. “They are just learning what engineering and programming are. Learning, designing, building, programming at early ages is a huge advantage for their career and the future. They will be the engineers of tomorrow.”
Ray DeHoyos of Laredo is a leader for Team 8284. He’s a history teacher, but his wife, Amanda, teaches engineering. Being on a robotics team exposes the students to science, technology, engineering and math, he said.
“By joining our club, a lot of these kids get shown things they never would have seen,” he said. “Some of them will become engineers. They’re bored. They see all these clubs to join. We get them in. Two years later, they’re fixing stuff.”
Emma Pitts, a senior at Cooper High School in Lubbock, was one of five members on Team 14637. It took the team about a year to build its robot, she said. She had never done anything like this.
“It’s kind of crazy,” she said. “It’s really fun though. We look at what the game is and we figure out a way to accurately and reliably place those cones.”
It requires a lot of coding work on the computer, she said.
“We look at other teams to look at what they do and try to incorporate what they do with our game plan,” she said.