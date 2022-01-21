A Killeen man is accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s car, evading police in it before the vehicle crashed.
Cory Burwell, 34, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, officers interviewed a woman on Nov. 6 about someone kicking in her apartment door and taking items from her house.
She told police that her keys and car were missing from her home.
“(The woman) told Temple police that Burwell did not have permission to use or have possession of her vehicle,” the affidavit said. “On Nov. 6, 2021, Burwell evaded from police in (the woman’s) vehicle in the area of 57th (Street) and South General Bruce Drive.”
Burwell allegedly crashed the vehicle when he evaded police, according to the affidavit.
The suspect has a pending case for a third-degree felony evading police charge, court records show.
Burwell posted a $10,000 bond on the evasion case on Nov. 11, jail records show.
An arrest warrant was issued for Burwell after he failed to appear in court on Jan. 6, according to court records.