Bell County’s incidence rate, which tracks the rate of new COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days, dropped to 127.9 per 100,000 people on Tuesday — a figure that had been steadily climbing since Sept. 16.
This update came, as active infections in Bell County saw a 13-case decrease to 464, according to the Bell County Public Health District. Deaths remained at 95 with the last three fatalities announced on Monday.
“We saw a small decrease in our number of active cases and our incidence rate today, which is exactly what we want to see,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Bell County has now totaled 6,052 cases, and at least 5,493 people have reportedly recovered to date.
With cumulative testing reaching 58,263 in Bell County, those in their 20s continued to account for a majority of reported infections with 21.8 percent of lab-confirmed cases in the region.
Although individuals aged 60 years and older represent approximately 19 percent of Bell County’s cumulative cases, this population has seen the most COVID-19 related deaths to date. Of Bell County’s 95 deaths, 84 were aged 60 years and older.
Local school districts
There are 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the Belton Independent School District: two at Southwest Elementary, one at Belton High, one at Belton New Tech High, one at Lake Belton High, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary and one attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
These cases represent 0.068 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to district information.
Five cases of COVID-19 were logged in the Killeen Independent School District on Tuesday, bringing its total 199. Killeen ISD has had 119 staff members test positive since March 16, and 80 students receive positive diagnoses since August 17.
Meanwhile, Salado Independent School District last logged a known case of COVID-19 on Sept. 27.
The Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard, which reflects cases logged between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20, shows two cases: one at Temple High and one at Raye-Allen Elementary.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said this downward trend in cases is what Temple ISD was hoping for.
“I commend our staff and students for adhering to the safety protocols put into place,” he told the Telegram. “In order to provide true educational continuity and protect all of those involved, we must continue a high level of diligence on these matters. These results, along with other obvious educational benefits, are precisely why we have had so many families return their students to in-person instruction in recent days.”