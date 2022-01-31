At least two incumbent Belton school district trustees will face challengers in the May 7 election.
Voters in the Belton ISD — which includes parts of western Temple and Bell County — will decide on the Area 1, Area 3 and Area 5 school board seats on May 7.
Area 1 incumbent Jeff Norwood, the current school board president, filed Monday for reelection, the district said.
Norwood, first elected in 2016, will face Dwayne Gossett, a former Morgan’s Point Resort mayor who lost his recent reelection bid last year.
In Area 5, school trustee Manuel Alcozer, the board’s secretary, will face Brandon Hall, who ran as a 2018 Republican primary candidate for Texas House District 55 in his first political race.
Alcozer, a lawyer, was appointed to the Belton ISD board in 2018, to replace school board member Mike Cowan, who stepped down in the middle of his term when he moved out of the district. Alcozer was elected to a full three-year term in 2019.
Both Alcozer and Hall filed for the Area 5 school board seat last week, BISD said.
Hall first ran for office in the 2018 Republican primary for the District 55 seat retained by incumbent state Rep. Hugh Shine of Temple. Shine defeated Hall and another candidate with 60% of the vote.
Incumbent Suzanne McDonald, a former board president, filed to retain her Area 3 seat. She was first elected in 2013.
Those elected will serve a three-year term, set to expire in May 2025.
The filing period will end at 5 p.m. Feb. 18.
Residents want to vote in these local races have until April 7 to register to vote. Early voting in those elections will begin April 25 and end May 3.