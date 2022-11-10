As a child, James Chambers knew he wanted to see the world.
“I grew up in a small farming town, and I used to read a lot,” he said. “I had to see the world. I just couldn’t sit in that small farming town in upstate New York.”
In 1985, he joined the Army in a split option program as a junior in high school, retiring in 2005 as a staff sergeant. He started his training in the military, where he primarily worked in the kitchen feeding his fellow soldiers.
Chamber’s first station took him across the globe to Germany, where he spent two years.
“From Germany, I went down to Fort Campbell,” he said. “Then I went back to Germany for about nine years and stayed over there.”
Once Chambers completed his service in Germany, he was sent to Killeen, where he laid down roots.
“I came back to Fort Hood,” he said. “That’s where I bought my house. I went to Korea for a year, then I retired.”
The decision to stay in Central Texas came easy for Chambers since his wife preferred the warm climate of the south.
“She can’t take the cold,” he said. “I’m from upstate New York. She went up there once. That was definitely a no. She wasn’t going back out there.”
After the military, Chambers took a short break before deciding he wanted to continue serving and joined the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on the corrections side in 2006.
“I was used to the structure of the military, and Bell County gave me structure,” he said. “Also, I was always wondering the reason why people do some of the stuff that they do. I joined Bell County to maybe get some answers.”
His work at the jail allowed Chambers to learn more about the behavior of criminals.
“I got to talk to a lot of inmates and officers alike,” he said. “I got to talk to them and find out their ideas and their problems and how they cope.”
His thirst for knowledge allowed Chambers to learn more about the inmates and gangs in jails.
“I’m finding out that it starts out at a very young age,” he said. “There’s usually some kind of problem. It’s usually their families or the environment. They look at some of these gangsters as people they want to emulate.”
A meaningful life lesson for Chambers was to learn how to leave work at work.
“You learn in the military that you don’t take it to the house,” he said. “Same thing at the jail. Once you leave the jail, you don’t take it home.
If given the chance to redo his life, Chambers said he would not change anything about his military service. However, he said he would’ve liked to be able to do more outside the jail while serving Bell County.
“I got my deputy status when I was 52,” he said. “I wished when I first came into the environment at the jail that I would’ve pushed more for street duty. I waited 10 years to go to the police academy. I wish I would’ve started that a lot earlier.”