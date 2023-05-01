It’s official. The massive $160 million construction project at Temple College is under way.
More than 100 people gathered under a brilliant blue sky Monday to ceremoniously kick off the construction of four new buildings that will change the face of the 97-year-old college. All four structures are expected to be completed by Temple College’s 100th anniversary in 2026.
“So many people throughout the many communities we serve are connected and benefit from the amazing educational and workforce programs at Temple College,” Dr. Christy Ponce, TC president, said. “This groundbreaking ceremony is a chance for us to celebrate and thank everyone who contributed along the way.”
The four buildings include the Temple College Main Building, the Visual Arts & Workforce Building, a new Health Sciences Center and a Campus Service Center.
The four-story TC Main Building will serve as the college’s new “front door” and will house a welcome center; all student services; a university center with offices and classrooms for university partners to offer bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs; advanced technology-enabled classrooms; a student success center, including writing and math labs for student support; and a large events facility that will hold more than 600 people.
The Visual Arts & Workforce Building will be constructed on the northwest corner of campus. Its footprint will extend across the north end of campus, encompassing the current Visual Arts Center site on Fifth Street.
It will feature a large art gallery to showcase student and faculty works of art; ample studio space for photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture; classrooms; four high-bay labs for advanced manufacturing; computer labs; skills labs for engineering technology, robotics, corporate training, logistics and more; and a certification center for students with prior work experience to demonstrate skills for college credit and certifications.
A new multi-story Health Sciences Center will be featured on the east side of the campus and help the College expand its numerous health care programs, including nursing and sonography, and create new programs.
This new facility will be built in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center to include a standardized patient clinic to help train future medical students.
The new Campus Service Center will be constructed on the east side of campus near the current campus police department. It will house the physical plant and the purchasing department and will provide much-needed space to house Temple College vehicles, including buses and the new Mobile Learning Center.
“We are committed to the people we serve,” Ponce said. “We are doing everything we can to equip our students for their future, whether it is preparing them for high-paying careers or helping them through the next steps to transfer to a four-year university and continue their education.”