BELTON — A former Morgan’s Point Resort mayor filed Friday to run for a Belton ISD school board seat.
Dwayne Gossett filed to run for Area 1 seat, one of three school board seats to be decided on May 7. Voters will also decide on trustees for Area 3 and Area 5.
The person elected will serve a three-year term, set to expire May 2025.
Gossett is running for the seat currently occupied by school board president Jeff Norwood, who was first elected in 2016.
To date, Gossett is the only candidate to file for a place on this year’s ballot, according to Belton ISD.
The filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.