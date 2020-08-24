The Temple Police Department will add four new officers to its ranks — with a federal grant covering 75 percent of the costs for three officers for three years.
The new positions were unanimously approved by the Temple City Council under a first reading of an ordinance last week.
Three of the new positions — part of the department’s Community Oriented Policing Services Unit — are being partially funded by the federal COPS Hiring Program grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The final new position will be a student resource officer for Belton Independent School District’s new Lake Belton High School, which opens Sept. 8.
“The Community Oriented Policing Services Unit is a valuable resource that creates meaningful interactions between police officers and the residents they serve,” Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said. “This unit is responsible for organizing many of the department’s community events and public education programs, and these new positions will allow us to continue and expand that effort in the future.”
The department would have a total of 109 officer positions once the additions are approved on a second reading.
The federal hiring program will help the city pay for the salaries and expenses of hiring the new officers for three years, covering 75 percent of the costs. A maximum of $125,000 per officer will be set aside by the program each year for the next three years.
Despite grant funding, the new officer positions will cost the city more than $197,000 for the 2021 fiscal year.
The new COPS unit positions will be filled internally from within the department by reassigning officers from their current duties, city spokesman Cody Weems said. The unit will now have a total of 11 officers, including one corporal and one sergeant position.
Belton ISD will be paying 68 percent of the salary and benefits for the new student resource officer, along with $3,600 per vehicle for use and half of all required training. The new position will cost $160,065.
The increase to the Temple police force comes as some cities in the state, such as Austin, have cut back on their funding for their departments.
“In this time of defunding the police department in various cities, I am proud to say that we are not doing that,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “We believe in what (the department) does and the services they provide for the city.”
Weems said Temple Police will fill any vacant positions through its normal hiring process, with the next round of hiring taking place this fall.
The second reading to approve the ordinance is set to be heard during the Council’s regular Sept. 3 meeting at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.