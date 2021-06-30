BELTON — Bell County lawyers will gather at noon Friday to celebrate — and demonstrate — freedom by reading the Declaration of Independence.
It’s a tradition that Texas lawyers have conducted for many years.
The effort is organized by the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, which holds public readings of the Declaration of Independence across the state just before the Fourth of July is celebrated.
“We are proud to emphasize the patriotism associated with Independence Day,” association President Grant Scheiner, a Houston resident, said in a news release. “TCDLA recognizes the Declaration of Independence as a bedrock document that not only liberated the colonies but eventually led to the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the American rule of law — concepts criminal defense lawyers use every day to protect individual liberties in courthouses across the land.”
The public is invited to this year’s local event to witness the reading and celebrate the 245th anniversary of the document that led to the separation of American colonies from Britain.
The event will start at noon inside the Bell County Justice Complex at 1201 Huey Road in Belton.
Local criminal defense lawyers will read the Declaration of Independence.
“The Declaration of Independence is our … most revered symbol of a nation’s stand against the illegal and immoral depredations of the crown against our citizens,” the organization said in its release. “It is only fitting that in Texas, which leads the country in the exoneration of those wrongfully accused and imprisoned, criminal defense attorneys serve in the forefront of the battle against the encroachment on our rights today.”
“These readings are our reminder to all in the criminal justice system that abuses of power will be exposed and fought by members of the defense bar.”
Other community members also will discuss the importance of Independence Day.
Patriotic program before parade
On Saturday morning, before the Belton Fourth of July parade, a 30-minute patriotic program will be held at 9 a.m. on the steps of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
“This is the traditional way to start the parade,” Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
The program will include a color guard from Fort Hood, along with the singing of the National Anthem by the Belton High School Madrigal, the school’s show choir. A Scout troop will lead the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, will give the invocation.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter will speak to parade goers before a keynote address by Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia, acting 1st Cavalry Division commander at Fort Hood.
“It’s a short program but it runs pretty fast,” Pittenger said.