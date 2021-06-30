The fireworks have already started as far as Belton’s weeklong Fourth of July celebration is concerned.

Scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, the downtown street party jumped the gun a bit, with people thronging the intersection of Central Avenue and East Street at the Bell County Courthouse. Jesse Garces and his band, Pression, of Dallas, warmed up with “Se Baila Asi,” which translates: “Dance Like This.”