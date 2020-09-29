The law enforcement license of Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman — who faces five felony and misdemeanor charges — was officially suspended Monday by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Scaman was notified by a letter from Executive Director Kim Vickers.
The suspension remains in effect until the outcome of the felony and misdemeanor charges is known, according to Vickers’ suspension announcement.
Vickers also wrote that someone with criminal charges like Scaman has is “an immediate peril to the public health and safety.”
Scaman has 20 days to appeal the suspension, the letter said.
He was indicted Sept. 21 for two counts of sexual assault, one charge of assault on a public servant, as well as two counts of official oppression, Class A misdemeanors.
Scaman was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Bell County Jail, where his bonds totaled $195,000. He was released after his bond was posted through a Falls County bond company.
Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said he doesn’t know why the Rangers brought Scaman initially to Bell instead of Falls County.
A Falls County deputy claimed Scaman groped her and reportedly used his position as sheriff to get away with it.
A second woman, a Falls County jailer, said Scaman groped her, once again allegedly claiming the right to do it because he was sheriff.
Attorney defends client
Hoagie Karels, a Marlin attorney representing the sheriff, told the Telegram Tuesday, “We’ll go to court to vigorously contest the suspension.”
Scaman denies the charges against him, Karels said.
“He’s still the sheriff and will remain sheriff until steps are taken to remove him. We believe the suspension is unconstitutional. There is no way for him to get due process,” Karels said. “He has had no chance to defend himself.”
Scaman went into his office before he got Monday’s letter, but he has not been working as a law enforcement officer or gone into his office since he got the suspension letter, according to Karels.
“We will be challenging the agency’s decision,” he said.
Julian Frachtam of Houston represents the two women in the indictment and declined to comment on the cases against Scaman.
“There’s a lot to be unpacked in this case,” Frachtam said. “We’ll see what happens in the justice system.”
Other claims dismissed
The current claims against Scaman are not the first ones.
In 2018, two Falls County employees claimed Scaman groped and sexually assaulted them. However, the lawsuits were dismissed in 2019 by the court.
A civil settlement was reached, which he thought included a nondisclosure agreement that prevented further comment, Frachtam said.